Xbox, Doritos, and Rockstar Energy Drink set to dish out cool prizes

Xbox, Doritos, and Rockstar Energy Drink are set to offer prizes in the United States and select international markets to people who pick up special edition Rockstar Energy Drink cans or Doritos bags. The majority of prizes are in-game items for titles like Halo Infinite, Fallout 76, and more. The selection of prizes that you can win will also vary based on your location.

The competition will run from now until December 30. The prizes are as follows:

Doritos US in-game content: Fallout 76 – Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint

Forza Horizon 5 – Tankito Doritos Outfit

Halo Infinite – Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost

PUBG: Battlegrounds– Dinoland Mascot

The Elder Scrolls Online – Karthwolf Charger Mount

Madden NFL 23 – Doritos Ultimate Team Pack (exclusive to Doritos) Doritos International in-game content: Fallout 76 – Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint

Forza Horizon 5 – Tankito Doritos Outfit

Halo Infinite – Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost

PUBG: Battlegrounds– Dinoland Mascot Suit

The Elder Scrolls Online – Karthwolf Charger Mount Rockstar Energy US in-game content: Fallout 76 – Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint

Forza Horizon 5 – Tankito Doritos Outfit

Halo Infinite – Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost

PUBG: Battlegrounds– Dinoland Mascot

The Elder Scrolls Online – Karthwolf Charger Mount Rockstar Energy fans in select international markets will also be able to grab a specially marked can for their first free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and enter to win other exciting Xbox prizes.

For gamers in the United States, it will be possible to go to www.doritosrockstarenergy.com and enter codes on cans or bags to redeem the downloadable content. There will be more than 10,000 prizes to win including Xbox Series S consoles, Xbox Wireless Controllers, PC gaming setups, gaming chairs, and more.

Special edition Doritos will be available in Australia (from November 4), Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. The Rockstar Energy special edition cans will be available in Belgium, Czechia, France, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, and the UK. There will also be redeemable cans in Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, but they won’t be specially marked. In addition to all the prizes above, all customers will receive one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.