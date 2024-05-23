Nine (yes, nine) Warhammer video games are part of Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

People who subscribed to Microsoft's Xbox Games Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can usually be expected to play two, three, or even four Xbox and PC games for free over the weekend as part of the Xbox Free Play Days program. This weekend, however, Microsoft is giving those subscribers a whopping nine games to play.

The Xbox Wire site says that from now until 11:59 pm Pacific time on Sunday, May 26, Xbox Games Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play nine video games related to the Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000 franchises from Games Workshop.

The games are:

Necromunda Underhive Wars

Warhammer Vermintide 2

Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus

Blood Bowl 3

Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor – Martyr Ultimate Edition

Warhammer Chaosbane Xbox One

Talisman Digital Edition

Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin

Some of these games are also available to purchase at deep discounts if you want to continue playing them after the Xbox Free Play Days are over:

Games Workshop also plans to have discounts on Warhammer and Warhammer 40,000-related games for the next week on Steam, other consoles, and mobile devices. Finally, stay tuned because at noon Eastern time today (9 am Pacific), Games Workshop will hold its annual Warhammer Skulls online streaming event, where it will reveal new updates for current Warhammer games and possibly reveal some all-new Warhammer titles. You can watch the event from the Warhammer Twitch channel. We will report on anything major that will be shown during Warhammer Skulls.