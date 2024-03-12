Unity development just got easier in Visual Studio Code with new extension

Microsoft has announced the general availability of the Unity extension for Visual Studio Code following a preview period. The new extension delivers advanced features such as IntelliCode for C# code as well as AI-assisted features like whole-line completions and starred suggestions while typing.

In addition to the above, the extension includes the Unity Roslyn Analyzers project which gives you suggestions and code fixes tailored to Unity. If you’ve written code, the extension lets you debug your Unity games by pressing F5 to attach the debugger to your game and adding breakpoints in your code.

According to Microsoft, this general availability launch is only the first step for the Unity extension. The Windows maker said that it will continue to listen to feedback from software developers and work to improve the performance, reliability, and feature set of the extension.

If you want to help improve the extension by contributing some feedback, you can do so via Visual Studio Code by going to Help and then selecting Report Issue. Alternatively, Microsoft says you can go to the GitHub issues page and give any issues you care about a thumbs up so that Microsoft knows what to focus on first.

After installing the Unity extension, you should check out the overview section on the product page and follow the Getting Started instructions which will vary based on which Unity version you have installed.

Back in August, when Microsoft released the preview on the Unity extension, the company said that developers who prefer using a fully-featured IDE ought to use Visual Studio with the Visual Studio Tools for Unity.

The new solution for Visual Studio Code, however, is great if you are are developing software on Linux or macOS where Visual Studio isn’t available or where you’re not a fan of running a fully-featured IDE.

Source: Microsoft