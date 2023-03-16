Unreal Editor For Fortnite is coming March 22 to give creators more power

Epic Games recently updated its hit battle royale game Fortnite to Chapter 4 Season 2, turning the game into a cyberpunk-like "Mega City" setting. However, soon you will be able to make experiences and games inside the title itself with the upcoming Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

Players can already use Fortnite Creative to make certain content within the game, but you have to do so by controlling a character in the game. Unreal Editor for Fortnite will allow players to make new content and games without the need for an in-game character. The editor is Windows exclusive, however, Epic says it can work with Fortnite Creative so "teams of creators can work together across PC and console to develop and test islands in real-time."

The editor makes use of a new programming language called Verse. It will support "powerful customization capabilities such as manipulating or chaining together devices and the ability to easily create new game logic", according to Epic.

Here are some more features of Unreal Editor for Fortnite:

Create custom content with Modeling and Material tools.

Import meshes, textures, animations, and audio.

Use Niagara to create VFX effects.

Animate with Control Rig and Sequencer.

Design gameplay with Verse.

Build Landscapes to create and flesh out the environment.

Create larger experiences with World Partition.

Use Fab to discover and import assets.

Use Live Edit to collaborate in real time with others.

Integrated Revision Control to collaborate with Unreal Revision Control.

Unreal Editor for Fortnite will be released as a free add-on for the game on March 22.

Source: Epic Games