U.S. Marshals Service hit by major security breach compromising sensitive information

United States Marshals Service

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) has suffered a security breach resulting in the compromise of sensitive information and occurred on February 17 (via CNBC).

USMS spokesperson Drew Wade said:

"The affected system contained law enforcement sensitive information, including returns from legal process, administrative information, and personally identifiable information pertaining to subjects of USMS investigations, third parties, and certain USMS employees."

After the ransomware was discovered, the system was disconnected from the network, and the Justice Department began a forensic investigation.

The agency briefed senior department officials on the incident on February 22, and "those officials determined that it constitutes a major incident," according to Wade. Although the investigation is still ongoing, a senior law enforcement official familiar with the incident said that the breach did not involve the Witness Security Program, commonly known as the witness protection program, and no one in the program is in danger.

The breach is dangerous and a cause of concern since the USMS is responsible for the protection of judges, witnesses, and other individuals involved in the judicial process. However, the USMS has not provided any information on the identity of the attackers or the extent of the damage caused by the breach.

Source: CNBC

