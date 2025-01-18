Valve adds four new heroes to Deadlock, says it is accelerating roster development

Outside of the Steam store and all the rumors about Gordon Freeman's return, Valve is mostly known for its share of popular live service games. Outside of DOTA 2 and Counter-Strike 2, its upcoming third-person MOBA-like (multiplayer online battle arena) experience, Deadlock, is one of its projects that the company is putting most focus on. Valve's first update of 2025 for Deadlock is carrying four heroes on its back, as well as good news for fans of hero variety.

The fresh update is adding four fresh faces to the competitive title: Holliday, Vyper, Calico, and The Magnificent Sinclair. The title already touts a massive roster of heroes with wildly different powers to use, very much akin to its other MOBA DOTA 2. Moreover, it doesn't look like Valve is planning to slow down its updates in 2025, especially when it comes to adding new heroes.

"Expanding our roster is one of our major goals in 2025," confirms the company in a message on the game's Steam page. "While some of these characters have a much higher degree of temporary art than usual, we are excited to see how they perform on the battlefield. So who are the new faces you’ll be seeing on the streets of New York?"

HOLLIDAY

Armed with an heirloom revolver and a spirit lasso, Holliday's investigations have led her to New York... and when she finds the killer she's looking for she's bringing him in dead, not alive. VYPER

Did you know that when you slide your gun has infinite ammo? Vyper does. That’s why you’ll find her sliding around the battlefield spraying lead and poison. THE MAGNIFICENT SINCLAIR

Mystify your rivals with combat tricks so vexing that they won’t believe their eyes! Summon a spectral assistant, polymorph foes into rabbits, and turn the enemies own abilities against them! Impossible? Not for THE MAGNIFICENT SINCLAIR… CALICO

A feared assassin; Calico uses the shadows to her advantage, weaving in and out of combat to hunt down her enemies one by one. More importantly, you can possess her sphinx Ava and run around as a cat.

Deadlock is in beta and is only available to Steam players. Currently, the only way to get access is via a direct invite by a playtester who is already participating. Valve says the game is still in "early development stages," so it may be a while before a full release happens. Despite not being released, the title touts 20,000-player daily concurrent peaks already.