Report: Valve is about to announce a new Counter-Strike entry

The Counter-Strike franchise may be about to get its next mainline entry after over a decade since the arrival of the immensely popular Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. While reports of upcoming Valve games are not uncommon (and usually leads nowhere), the latest spike in sequel hope comes from an Nvidia leak and a just-published report by veteran esports journalist Richard Lewis.

The rumors of a new Counter-Strike surfaced this time when the Nvidia graphics driver that dropped last week was found to be containing support for "Counter-strike 2" and a couple of relevant executable files — "cs2.exe" and "csgos2.exe".

Adding to that, Richard Lewis' published report from today cites sources with knowledge on this rumored Counter-Strike game, and interestingly, they say a beta will be here within a month. The new entry will reportedly be based on the Source 2 engine that powered Valve's hit VR game Half-Life: Alyx.

Lewis' report also goes on to say that 128-tick servers and improved matchmaking systems will be available as features for this new competitive shooter game. Valve has also apparently already begun testing the game by flying out professional Counter-Strike players to its offices.

If any of this is accurate, and a beta is coming this month, fans can expect to see Valve unveil Counter-Strike 2 in the coming weeks. As always though, take these reports and leaks with a grain of salt until confirmations arrive via official sources.

Source: Richard Lewis