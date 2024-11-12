Valve's new Steam Deck is white, but only for a limited release

Valve has just unveiled another Limited Edition Steam Deck, much like the translucent option that appeared for a short while almost exactly a year ago. This time, the company has gone for a white and grey blend for the shell and buttons, which are wrapped around a 1TB OLED model of the popular handheld gaming PC.

"Last year, we released a smoky translucent limited edition Steam Deck OLED as an experiment to find out if there was interest in alternative colourways (there was!). This is our second experiment along those lines," says Valve while announcing the fresh edition. "The difference this time (aside from the colour!) is that we're able to ship the Limited Edition White to all regions where Steam Deck already ships."

The internals will remain the same as the OLED edition that Valve began offering last year, which carries a Zen 2 (4c/8t) AMD APU with RDNA 2 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 1280 x 800 HDR OLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, 50Whr battery that can last up to 12 hours depending on load, and the rest of the hardware features.

"We've been super happy with the reception of Steam Deck since we first launched the LCD version in March of 2022," Valve continues. "We've always said our intent is to continually work on improving Steam Deck, and that's true from both a software perspective (continuing to ship improvements) and a hardware one (Steam Deck OLED, as well as ongoing work toward the future of Steam Deck and other hardware plans)."

The color will certainly be a dirt magnet, but being an official limited-edition release, some may buy it just for its rarity and sleek look. Valve is even throwing in an exclusive carrying case that will be matching the white look of the handheld. Inside that will be a white microfiber cleaning cloth, which probably won't stay that way for long.

The new Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White comes in at $679 and will go on sale on November 18th, 2024 at 3pm PST. Customers will also be limited to purchasing only one White Steam Deck per Steam account, which cannot be a freshly made one either. Valve emphasized that this product will only be available in limited quantities, and when stocks run out, it won't be making any more.