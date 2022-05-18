Vivaldi web browser arrives on Renault's next-gen cars via OpenR Link system

Vivaldi has announced that its web browser is coming to next-generation Renault cars through the OpenR Link system. Models that will get the browser include the Megane E-Tech Electric, All-New Austral, and all future cars. With Vivaldi, Renault customers will get the full-featured browser on the go.

For pedestrians and other drivers worried about the distractions Vivaldi could cause, drivers will have to park to begin browsing. The browser will allow you to watch videos, shop online, and browse the web. Renault is the second firm getting the browser after Polestar added it to one of its cars in December.

Vivaldi is a browser that focuses on power users. It includes features such as an ad blocker, tracking protection, a translation tool, advanced tabbed browsing, notes, and encrypted sync. The company said that the cars won’t store data about your browsing and any synced data is private and Renault can't access it in any way.

The app will be available in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK. To download it, just use the MY Renault app. Vivaldi for Android Automotive OS will get regular updates at the same time as other supported platforms.