VMware Workstation 17.6.1 is out with fixes for Windows 11 24H2 and more

VMware has released a small update for its virtualization software for Windows and Linux. Workstation Pro 17.6.1, with a few important fixes, is now available for download.

With the latest release, VMware Workstation properly recognizes Windows 11 version 24H2 images. The previous release, version 17.6.0, mistakenly detects 24H2 ISO files as Windows Server 2025 and auto-switches to the Easy Install process. Developers also fixed update issues on non-English hosts and resolved two more bugs.

Here is the changelog:

When creating a new virtual machine from an ISO image file, VMware Workstation does not recognize Windows 11 24H2. If you create a virtual machine from a Windows 11 24H2 ISO image file, VMware Workstation recognizes a Windows Server 2025 iso file instead.

If you create a virtual machine from a Windows 11 24H2 ISO image file, VMware Workstation recognizes a Windows Server 2025 iso file instead. Powering on a virtual machine fails with VMware Workstation 17.6 - unrecoverable error: (svga) svga Exception 0xc0000005 error . Powering on a virtual machine with the 3D graphics feature deactivated and activated Allow hardware acceleration for all virtual machine consoles from the VMware Workstation preferences fails with VMware Workstation 17.6 - unrecoverable error: (svga) svga Exception 0xc0000005 error.

. Powering on a virtual machine with the 3D graphics feature deactivated and activated Allow hardware acceleration for all virtual machine consoles from the VMware Workstation preferences fails with VMware Workstation 17.6 - unrecoverable error: (svga) svga Exception 0xc0000005 error. Cannot install or upgrade VMware Workstation 17.6 on a non-English host system. If you try to install or upgrade VMware Workstation on a host system in a different locale than English, an MSI pop-up error appears.

If you try to install or upgrade VMware Workstation on a host system in a different locale than English, an MSI pop-up error appears. CentOS 9 Stream with kernel versions later than 5.14.0-432 is not supported on Workstation Pro 17.6 as a host. CentOS 9 Stream with kernel versions later than 5.14.0-432 is not supported on Workstation Pro 17.6 as a host.

Known issues in VMware Workstation Pro 17.6.1 include the following:

The multi-monitor feature might not work correctly in specific topologies In specific situations, based on different hardware and topologies, the multi-monitor feature does not work as expected. You might see issues like reverting the topology to a single screen, or not cycling through monitors. Workaround: None.

You can update VMware Workstation Pro by clicking Help > Software Updates. Alternatively, you can download the latest version directly from VMware.