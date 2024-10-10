Apple TV+ expands reach through Amazon Prime Video partnership

Today, Amazon announced that the Apple TV+ service is coming to Prime Video in the US. It will be available as an add-on subscription for $9.99 per month. Apple TV+ will provide access to several popular shows, including Severance, The Morning Show, Shrinking, Hijack, Loot, and Palm Royale, and also hit films such as Wolfwalkers, The Instigators, and more, plus Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events.

Apple TV+ will be available later this month on Prime Video, and Prime members can subscribe to it with no extra apps using their existing Prime Video billing. Users can also cancel the subscription at any time. Similar to Apple TV+, Prime Video already has more than 100 add-on subscription options in the US, through which users can enjoy a wide variety of content across devices using the Prime Video app.

Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said:

“Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming, including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the industry’s largest catalog of titles to rent or buy, and over 100 additional streaming subscriptions. As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically acclaimed shows, films, and events to Prime Video.”

Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services, said:

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible. We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options.”

Apple TV+ content is known for its high production value. Despite having a relatively small amount of original content, to date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 516 wins and 2,308 award nominations. For example, their Ted Lasso show won multiple Emmy awards, and CODA won the Oscar for Best Picture.

