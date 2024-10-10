Everything we know about iPad Mini 7 so far

Apple held its annual product launch event last month to unveil the latest iPhone 16 series, updated Apple Watch devices, and new AirPods. However, a slew of the company's products, including new M4 Macs and iPad Mini 7, are set to be unveiled later this month, with November 1 being the most likely date.

So far, we've heard many speculations about the M4 Macs, with the products even appearing in a Russian retailer for sale. Meanwhile, rumors about the iPad Mini 7 have been fairly light, and the product is relatively overshadowed by M4 Macs. The sixth-generation iPad Mini was launched in September 2021, and the lineup certainly needs a refresh. Here is a roundup of what we know about the iPad Mini 7 prior to its launch later this month.

With the Cupertino firm flaunting Apple Intelligence capabilities, it's safe to assume that the iPad Mini 7 could feature one of the latest A-branded chips to support the AI suite. A17 and A18 chips are the most likely candidates to power the new iPad Mini, with Apple keeping the more powerful M-series chips for the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Apple is expected to stick with the same 8.3-inch size and LCD technology for iPad Mini 7's display. More importantly, Apple will fix the "jelly scrolling" issue in the upcoming iPad Mini. The jelly scrolling badly impacted the sixth-generation iPad Mini, with some users even claiming that the problem has made their device unusable. Moreover, the display refresh rate could be limited to 60Hz.

The iPad Mini 7 could also feature the same 12MP camera we've already seen in the redesigned 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air. The camera might add support for HDR 4 support. Moreover, the front-facing camera might be relocated to the landscape edge for a better video-calling experience.

For connectivity, you can expect to access Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Cellular models could also adopt eSIM entirely instead of nano-SIM. Even more, the new iPad Mini might add support for Apple Pencil and hit the shelves with new color options. A $499 starting price is also highly expected.