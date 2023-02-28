Dish Network finally confirms it was hit by a cyber attack but offers few details

For several days, the Dish Network satellite TV service has suffered a series of outages that affected its websites, apps, and customer services. At the time, the company said these problems resulted from an "internal outage." Today, Dish finally admitted that the problems were due to a cyber attack.

CNBC reported that, according to a company statement, some of its customer call centers, along with some of its internal communications services, are still being affected by the outages. In addition, Dish also said, "Certain data was extracted." It did not offer any further info on what kind of data. It did say that it had brought in third-party experts to fix these outages. As of this writing, its stock price has gone down around 6.5 percent today.

The outages started at Dish five days ago, on Thursday, February 23. Even now, the company has been reluctant to offer many details about this breach. Even its own website continues to post a banner that states, in part, "We are experiencing a system issue that our teams are working hard to resolve." The company currently has 7.4 million subscribers to its satellite service plus about 2.3 million users of its Sling internet-based TV service.

