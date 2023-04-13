Edge 114 is out in the Dev Channel with tighter side pane integration to Bing Chat

Microsoft has released Edge 114 for public testing in the Dev Channel. Version 114.0.1788.0 is now available on all supported platforms, bringing slight improvements for the Discover section, bugfixes, and other minor changes. Here is what is new.

What is new in Edge 114.0.1788.0:

New features:

Added Automatically open Bing chat conversation in the side pane in the Discover setting. Enterprise: New policy: (Note: Updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet)

Added policy to disable Read Aloud feature.

Improvements and bugfixes:

Fixed browser crash when uninstalling certain extensions.

Fixed PDF viewer crashing.

Browser crash when launching PWA.

Fixed can’t open PWA after updating the browser. macOS: Fixed browser crash when clicking on Send feedback. Linux: Fixed browser crash when clicking on Send feedback. Android: Fixed browser crash after clearing the browser history.

Other changes:

Fixed Diagnostic data showing a blank dialog when clicking on diagnostic data link in Send Feedback. Enterprise: Added prompt to download only for .ics and .mobileconfig files on iOS and Android.

Fixed unable to load pages when using a VPN in certain scenarios on iOS and Android.

Users now can turn off always show sidebar if sidebar is enabled by policy.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website. Public release in the Stable Channel is scheduled for the week of June 1, 2023.