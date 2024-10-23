WhatsApp may soon let you create and share sticker packs

WhatsApp is testing out a new feature that will allow users to create sticker packs and also share them with others. The feature is currently available to beta testers via the Google Play Store beta program. Users will be able to share the created WhatsApp sticker packs within WhatsApp with anyone in their contacts list. Notably, this will help WhatsApp users to better organize and manage the stickers into groups instead of saving them in the "Favorites" section.

The feature of creating and sharing WhatsApp stickers within the platform has been spotted in the WhatsApp Android beta app v2.24.22.13. After creating the sticker pack, users can share it with friends or groups.

This will help the user's friends to download the entire WhatsApp sticker pack into their collection, simply by just a single tap. This negates the need to download or share stickers one by one. WABetaInfo notes that the WhatsApp sticker-sharing feature is currently under development and it is expected to be available in a future update.

image by WABetaInfo

But that's not all. WhatsApp has recently rolled out the option to save contacts exclusively to WhatsApp. This means you can save a contact as a WhatsApp contact separate from your phone's contacts list. Also, it was earlier spotted that Meta is working on a WhatsApp feature that will remember the details you share with WhatsApp via Meta AI. Apparently, this will help Meta AI offer personalized recommendations and suggestions. Users will have complete control over what data WhatsApp should or shouldn't save.

For those night owls, WhatsApp has also been spotted testing a dedicated AMOLED dark theme. This theme will be darker than the black theme, which is expected to roll out along with the 22 chat themes. The AMOLED dark theme will help users use the messaging app during low light conditions without straining their eyes by reducing glare.