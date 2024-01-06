WhatsApp iOS beta is working on changing the main branding color of the app

WhatsApp is working on a theme customization feature, allowing users to change the main branding color of the app. WABetaInfo spotted the underdevelopment feature in WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.1.10.70 but it is not available to testers yet.

The Meta-owned instant messaging app was founded more than a decade ago. However, it hasn't done much in terms of customization when compared to rivals such as Telegram, which lets you change the app icon, chat bubble color, etc. For now, WhatsApp can automatically adjust to the dark/light theme setting configured on your device.

WhatsApp users can also tweak the appearance of the app by changing the chat background or chat wallpaper. They can pick separate wallpapers for different users and group chats in the app or choose a universal wallpaper for all the chats. However, changing the wallpaper doesn't do anything to the main screens such as Settings, Chats, Updates, and Communities.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.1.10.70: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a theme feature to choose the main color of the app, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/Teg05Wec04 pic.twitter.com/GeYIZO2r9v — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 5, 2024

According to the screenshot shared by the website, users will be able to choose from a palette of colors to customize UI elements such as icons and badges. The messaging app has preferred blue as the brand color since its inception, but it recently tested a green color that wasn't well received by all the testers.

There is no word on when the new app color customization feature will go live on the stable version of WhatsApp. The website also found that WhatsApp might let you change the color of the chat bubbles as well in a future update.

WhatsApp is working on several features such as the ability to share Status updates from companion devices, group chat filter, music sharing for video calls, search by username, and more. However, users had to give away a valuable perk as well.

A recent report revealed Android users will now have to sacrifice a portion of their Google Drive storage to continue online backups. End-to-end encrypted chat backups previously didn't count towards a user's 15 GB free storage quota.