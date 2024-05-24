WhatsApp might let you change the chat bubble color in a future update

WhatsApp is working on a theme customization feature for its instant messaging app, allowing users to choose a default chat theme that suits their preferences. WABetaInfo spotted the underdevelopment feature in WhatsApp beta for iOS v24.11.10.70, claiming that similar changes will also arrive on Android.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.11.10.70: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a new default chat theme feature, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/Q9am7lrxTv pic.twitter.com/ggmy5v2jHO — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 24, 2024

Users can pick a wallpaper and a new color for the chat bubble from a range of five colors, according to a preview shared by the website. The color they choose will become their default chat theme across the entire app and the changes will only be visible to them; it won't affect the interface of other users.

The upcoming feature could delight those looking for an alternative to green and want to personalize the messaging app. WhatsApp offered a blue accent color before switching to its iconic green tint earlier this month. However, it was reported earlier this year that the Meta-owned messaging app might allow users to customize UI elements such as icons and badges with different colors.

WhatsApp currently allows users to change the chat wallpaper, choosing from a selection of solid colors, and dark/light-themed wallpapers. The app also features a slider to adjust the visibility of the doodle on its default wallpaper and lets users set a photo from their camera roll as the chat wallpaper.

The ability to customize the chat bubble has been a long-requested feature from the users, the website notes. However, the default chat theme feature is yet to arrive on testers' devices running WhatsApp beta.

Apart from that, several other WhatsApp features are in development, including AI-generated profile photos, clear unread count, hidden community chats, new UI for Status updates, recent online users, and more.

Image via Pixabay