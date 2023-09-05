WhatsApp Channels feature is getting some advanced search filters

WhatsApp Channels has received a new set of improvements as part of the app's latest updates for Android and iOS. The instant messaging app has added advanced search filters making it easier for users to explore new channels, reports WABetaInfo.

The Channels feature is yet to receive a global rollout and it's only available in a limited number of regions, including Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Malaysia, and Ukraine. So, users in these regions can try out the new advanced filters for channels. As per WABetaInfo, it might take a while for the new additions to reach all eligible users as the rollout is still going on.

WhatsApp is releasing an advanced search filters feature for channels!



WhatsApp keeps working on improving channels by releasing advanced search filters to explore new channels!https://t.co/hlFkOqN7RF pic.twitter.com/1C5qV6N7OH — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 4, 2023

For instance, users can view all the channels available globally or filter them to a specific country. WABetaInfo notes that the instant messaging app has replaced the filter button on the channels screen with new tabs to filter the Most Active, New, and Popular WhatsApp Channels.

Some of these filters were already available in the previous versions of the app, but now they have become more accessible. WhatsApp introduced Channels in June this year as a sub-part of the Updates tab in the app. The community feature allows admins to have one-way communication with their followers in the form of text, images, videos, etc.

However, neither admins nor users who follow their channels are able to see each other's respective phone numbers. WhatsApp Channels are discoverable through a searchable directory but admins have the option to hide their channel and share links privately.

Apart from that, WhatsApp Beta users on Android can get their hands on the multi-account feature. WhatsApp is finally allowing users to have more than one account on the same device. It's also working on a new verification method where people use their email addresses to authenticate account logins on the app.

This comes after WhatsApp introduced the ability to use a single account on multiple (up to four) smartphones. WhatsApp has also launched a new native macOS app that comes with support for group calling.