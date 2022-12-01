WhatsApp will let you find your old messages quicker than before

The ability to hold a conversation with yourself is the latest WhatsApp features the company added to the instant chat messaging platform. But the Meta-owned chat messenger has more to offer in the near future. It has recently started beta testing a new feature in WhatsApp to let users find old messages way faster than before.

The new functionality is the ability to search messages in chats by dates. As a result, you will no longer have to scroll back to find old messages in chats. All it takes is to remember the possible date and the year when the conversation happened. It is far more convenient this way to find your years-old messages on the instant chat messenger app.

As discovered by WABetainfo, searching messages by date works both on individual and group chats. Upon searching for messages, a calendar icon will be shown for you to pick the date when the conversation happened. It is really that simple!

This new way of searching your old messages is now available to some users who installed WhatsApp beta 22.24.0.77 for iOS. The company seems to be rolling it out in a controlled manner, and it should be available to more users in the coming days. The functionality should also be available for other WhatsApp clients, and hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later.