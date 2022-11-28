Hold conversations with yourself with WhatsApp's latest feature

WhatsApp is now rolling out a text-yourself feature that lets users message themselves via chat to share and save important messages.

Reports about the feature were revealed by WABetaInfo – a website providing information about Beta features on WhatsApp – towards the end of October. The capability “Message Yourself” enables users to share reminders, lists, and notes with themselves. They can also pin the conversation to keep the chat in an accessible place at the top of the plethora of chats with other users.

While the ability to text yourself on WhatsApp isn’t something new, the “Message Yourself” feature makes it easier to do so. Previously, users had to choose the “click-to-chat” option on the application, but now they are getting the same benefit minus the additional steps. According to WABetaInfo, the feature, for some beta testers, could also bring improved synchronization between their chats on different devices.

The capability has been confirmed by WhatsApp to TechCrunch and will launch on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp came out with a 32-person video chat feature and communities that help users organize their chats under personalized communities to ensure similar chats are bundled up together. However, recently, phone numbers of around 500 million WhatsApp users were put on sale following a hacking attempt at the Meta-owned company.

