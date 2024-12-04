WhatsApp will make it easier to share messages and media to other apps

WhatsApp recently updated its FAQ page, confirming that the messaging platform will drop support for iPhones running iOS versions older than iOS 15.1 starting May 2025. While there is still time for users to switch over to a new iPhone and continue using the platform, a new feature could soon knock on the doors of WhatsApp that could change how you share content across other apps.

Reportedly, WhatsApp is working on adding a dedicated bottom bar to make sharing messages, photos/videos, or other content faster and easier. This new bottom bar will appear whenever you want to share something, letting you choose other social media apps such as Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Snapchat and send content directly, negating the need to download and re-upload.

This means you can post directly to other apps without needing to download the content manually from WhatsApp. The new WhatsApp bottom bar will also make it easier to post stories on Instagram and Facebook as they can be instantly posted from WhatsApp.

Additionally, WhatsApp is expanding the sharing options for channels as well. Notably, when you want to share an update from a WhatsApp channel, the app will generate a unique link, which can be shared on other supported platforms.

There will be a "More" button within the new interface that will show you more apps than the ones listed in the bottom bar. The new bottom bar was spotted in WhatsApp Android app version 2.24.25.20, and there is no clarity if or when this feature will be made available for WhatsApp iOS users. WhatsApp has also been testing the option to share channels with QR codes on Android and iOS, along with the option to turn voice messages into text.

Source and image: WABetaInfo