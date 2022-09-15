Windows 10 Release Preview adds support for all taskbar orientations with News and interests

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 build, Build 19044.2075 (KB5017380) for Insiders on the Windows 10 Release Preview Channel. It adds the ability to view News and interests on the taskbar in any orientation, Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.0 and 1.1 is now off by default in all apps and browsers by Microsoft, plus there's a good number of fixes, and more.

For those paying attention, oddly enough this is still 21H2 being rolled out to Release Preview, while Windows 10 22H2 has still not gotten a release date.

You can view the long list of changes below:

New! We turned off Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.0 and 1.1 by default in Microsoft browsers and applications. To learn more, see Plan for change: TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 soon to be disabled by default.

New! We provided the ability to search for the controls for news and interests on the taskbar and modify them using the Settings app. To change your settings, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > News and interests. Otherwise, right-click the taskbar and select Taskbar settings.

New! We supported all taskbar orientations for news and interests. A top, left, or right taskbar now has features and settings much like the horizontal taskbar.

New! We introduced WebAuthn redirection. It lets you authenticate in apps and on websites without a password when you use Remote Desktop. Then, you can use Windows Hello or security devices, such as Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) keys.

New! We introduced functionality that lets you use Azure Active Directory (AD) authentication to sign in to Windows using Remote Desktop. Then, you can use Windows Hello or security devices, such as Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) keys, for remote sign in. It also enables the use of Conditional Access policies.

We introduced functionality that lets you use Azure Active Directory (AD) authentication to sign in to Windows using Remote Desktop. Then, you can use Windows Hello or security devices, such as Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) keys, for remote sign in. It also enables the use of Conditional Access policies. We fixed an issue that requires you to reinstall an app if the Microsoft Store has not signed that app. This issue occurs after you upgrade to Windows 10 or a newer OS.

We fixed an issue that prevents MSIX updates from installing from the same URL.

We fixed an issue that stops codecs from being updated from the Microsoft Store.

We fixed an issue that affects cached credentials for security keys and Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) authentications. On hybrid domain-joined devices, the system removes these cached credentials.

We fixed an issue that affects a network’s static IP. The issue causes the configuration of the static IP to be inconsistent. Because of this, NetworkAdapterConfiguration() fails sporadically.

fails sporadically. We fixed an issue that affects rendering in Desktop Window Manager (DWM). This issue might cause your device to stop responding in a virtual machine setting when you use certain video graphics drivers.

We fixed a rare stop error that happens after you change the display mode and more than one display is in use.

We fixed an issue that affects graphics drivers that use d3d9on12.dll .

. We fixed an issue that forces the IE mode tabs in a session to reload.

We fixed an issue that affects URLs generated by JavaScript: URLs. These URLs do not work as expected when you add them to the Favorites menu in IE mode.

We fixed an issue that affects window.open in IE mode.

in IE mode. We fixed an issue that successfully opens a browser window in IE mode to display a PDF file. Later, browsing to another IE mode site within the same window fails.

We introduced a Group Policy that enables and disables Microsoft HTML Application (MSHTA) files.

We fixed an issue that affects the Microsoft Japanese input method editor (IME). Text reconversion fails when you use some third-party virtual desktops.

We fixed an issue that affects the App-V client service. The service leaks memory when you delete App-V registry nodes.

We fixed an issue that might change the default printer if the printer is a network printer.

We fixed an issue that affects the ProjectionManager.StartProjectingAsync API. This issue stops some locales from connecting to Miracast Sinks.

API. This issue stops some locales from connecting to Miracast Sinks. We fixed an issue that affects Group Policy Objects. Because of this, the system might stop working.

We fixed an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) path rules. This issue stops .msi and PowerShell scripts from running.

We fixed an issue that might bypass MSHTML and ActiveX rules for WDAC.

We fixed an issue that causes WDAC to log 3091 and 3092 events in audit mode.

We fixed an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). It stops WDAC from logging .NET Dynamic Code trust verification failures.

We fixed an issue that affects WDAC policies. If you enable SecureLaunch on a device, WDAC policies will not apply to that device.

We fixed an issue that occurs when a WDAC policy fails to load. The system logs that failure as an error, but the system should log the failure as a warning.

We fixed an issue that affects non-Windows devices. It stops these devices from authenticating. This issue occurs when they connect to a Windows-based remote desktop and use a smart card to authenticate.

We fixed an issue that occasionally causes explorer.exe to stop working when explorer.exe opens.

to stop working when opens. We fixed an issue that affects the Microsoft Japanese IME when it is active and the IME mode is on. When you use the numeric keypad to insert a dash (-) character, the IME inserts the wrong one.

We fixed an issue that affects the rendering of the search box. It does not render properly if you sign in using Table mode.

We fixed an issue that affects the FindNextFileNameW() function. It might leak memory.

function. It might leak memory. We fixed an issue that affects robocopy. Robocopy fails to set a file to the right modified time when using the /IS option.

option. We fixed an issue that affects cldflt.sys . A stop error occurs when it is used with Microsoft OneDrive.

. A stop error occurs when it is used with Microsoft OneDrive. We fixed an issue that affects the LanmanWorkstation service. It leaks memory when you mount a network drive. 40366335 Risk Pending

We fixed an issue that affects Roaming User Profiles. After you sign in or sign out, some of your settings are not restored.

We fixed a known issue that affects XML Paper Specification (XPS) viewers. This might stop you from opening XPS files in some non-English languages. These include some Japanese and Chinese character encodings. This issue affects XPS and Open XPS (OXPS) files.

We fixed a known issue that affects daylight saving time in Chile. This issue might affect the time and dates used for meetings, apps, tasks, services, transactions, and more.

You can find the official blog post here.