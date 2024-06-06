Apple reveals 14 'best-in-class' apps and games for 2024 Apple Design Awards

Apple has announced 14 winning apps and games for its Apple Design Awards 2024. The company chose these apps and games from 42 finalists across various categories. However, a major change this time is Apple revealed the winners ahead of WWDC 2024, which was not the case in previous iterations.

These are the 2024 Apple Design Award winners across seven different categories:

Delight and Fun: Bears Gratitude (app), NYT Games (game)

Bears Gratitude (app), NYT Games (game) Inclusivity: oko (app), Crayola Adventures (game)

oko (app), Crayola Adventures (game) Innovation: Procreate Dreams (app), Lost in Play (game)

Procreate Dreams (app), Lost in Play (game) Interaction: Crouton (app), Rytmos (game)

Crouton (app), Rytmos (game) Social Impact: Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker (app), The Wreck (game)

Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker (app), The Wreck (game) Visuals and Graphics: Rooms (app), Lies of P (game)

Rooms (app), Lies of P (game) Spatial Computing: djay pro -DJ App & AI Mixer (app), Blackbox (game)

"Today, Apple unveiled the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, honoring 14 best-in-class apps and games. This year’s winners include development teams from around the world who were selected for their stellar design, technical achievement, and innovation," Apple said in a blog post.

These apps and games are compatible with different Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and recently Vision Pro. This year, Apple introduced a new category called Spatial Computing to showcase the best apps and games designed for its headset.

Apple said that "winners from around the world will be recognized at WWDC24." The developer conference will kick off next week with its keynote event on June 10 at 10 am Pacific Time. Among various updates at WWDC, the company is expected to talk about AI features coming to iOS 18.

Previous reports suggest iOS 18 will bring custom AI emojis, AI transcription, and updates to Siri and Safari among various features. Apple is also in talks with OpenAI to bring its generative AI know-how to the iPhone and it was reported that the first set of AI features may run locally on the device.