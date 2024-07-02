Windows 11 is close to becoming most popular OS on Steam

Although Windows 11 is gaining users again (according to third-party statistic services), the OS is still pretty far away from its predecessor, which will soon be out of official support. However, on the gaming side, things are seemingly going much better for Windows 11. In its latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey, Valve reports that Windows 11 is very close to becoming the most popular operating system on Steam.

In June 2024, Windows 11 increased its market share by 0.55 points. It now sits at 46.63%, less than 3% away from Windows 10. Speaking of the latter, Windows 10 lost 0.93 points. The aging operating system currently holds about 49.42% of all Windows users on Steam.

Windows 7 and 8.1 are still alive and kicking. 64-bit Windows 7 has 0.4% (+0.02), and 64-bit Windows 8.1 has 0.08%. Overall, 96.61% of all survey participants reported using Windows to play games from Steam (+0.40%). Linux is in second place with 2.08% (-0.24), and macOS is third with 1.31% (-0.16 )

For those unfamiliar, Steam Hardware & Software Survey is a monthly survey Valve conducts to help developers better understand the situation on the market, how to optimize their products, and more:

Steam conducts a monthly survey to collect data about what kinds of computer hardware and software our customers are using. Participation in the survey is optional, and anonymous. The information gathered is incredibly helpful to us as we make decisions about what kinds of technology investments to make and products to offer.

Here is what was happening on the hardware side in June 2024.

Steam Hardware Survey - June 2024 Processors Intel

66.80% (-0.04) AMD

33.15% (-1.54) Microsoft

0.05% (+0.01) CPU Cores 6 cores

32.63% (-0.47) 8 cores

20.61% (-0.57) 4 cores

19.27% (-1.32) Memory 16GB

47.23% (+0.15) 32GB

29.38% (+0.66) 8GB

11.45% (-0.60) GPU Models Nvidia RTX 3060

5.50% (-0.51) Nvidia GTX 1650

4.04% (-0.34) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

3.46% (+0.27) Video Memory 8GB

34.79% (+0.56) 12GB

17.79% (+0.36) 6GB

13.77% (-0.38) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080

57.47% (-0.61) 2560 x 1440

19.38% (+0.66) 3840 x 2160

3.71% (-0.02)

You can check out more information on the official Steam Hardware & Software Survey page.