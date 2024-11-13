Windows 11 KB5046633 thinks 'Your version of Windows has reached the end of service'

Yesterday, Microsoft released its Patch Tuesday update. On the Windows 10 side we have KB5046613, KB5046615, KB5046612, KB5046665, and the Windows 11 side we have KB5046617, KB5046633.

The Windows 11 update resolves an annoying Task Manager bug that would incorrectly show the number of background processes and Windows processes count as zero. Meanwhile, the Windows 10 update fixes a bug wherein non-admin users couldn't launch certain apps like Teams, Quick Assist, and more.

However, the new update on Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 also introduces a potential undocumented bug that displays the message "Get the newer version of Windows to stay up to date. Your version of Windows has reached the end of service" on the Windows Update page.

As you can see in the image above, there is a "Learn more" link there, which directs to a Windows 10 support article on Microsoft's site. It says:

Why am I seeing this notification? You’re seeing this notification because your version of Windows 10 is out of service. Windows attempted to update this device several times, but it hasn’t received an update in a significant amount of time. This might be because your device doesn’t meet the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 10. Regular updates help keep your device and data secure and help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware. Your security is important to us, so we want to let you know what to do in these instances.

Hence, Windows, for some reason, thinks it is not an updated system even though KB5046633 is the latest available C.U. (cumulative update) on version 23H2.

Interestingly, Microsoft recently quietly pushed out its KB5001716 update to several Windows 10 and 11 versions, and the update is meant to notify and nag users about the upcoming end of support of their OS version. Hence, we wonder if this may have anything to do with it.

The tech giant also seems to discourage users now from wanting to download Windows 10 even if they are using an official source like the MCT citing the version's impending end of support.

Via: Reddit