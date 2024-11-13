Fitbit Ace LTE gets Sibling Chat, new watch faces, games and more with new update

Google is rolling out a new update for its kids-focused Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatch, adding several new features such as Family and Siblings Chat, two new watch faces, Family Quests, trivia tasks, games, and much more.

Launched in May this year, the Fitbit Ace LTE is designed for children to “lead more active, independent lives” safely. The latest update now gives more reasons for your children to swap their smartphones for a smartwatch.

The Fitbit Ace LTE update brings a family group chat feature that allows children to interact with their family members added to their Google family through the Ace app or the fitness tracker. The Siblings Chat is another feature that also lets siblings directly message or call each other via their Fitbit Ace LTE's.

Two new "Noodle" watch faces show the progress of the daily "Move Goal." Google has also added 50 new "Daily Quests" and new trivia tasks to keep the young ones on the move. The update also adds the "Family Quests" feature, which requires you to complete quests as a family to unlock new challenges and rewards for kids.

Google is also adding a new game called "Solar Sword" to the Fitbit Ace LTE, available in the Fitbit Arcade. The game requires kids to save their village from invading monsters and their progress is dependent on how much they move. Notably, the more they move, the more of the game they unlock.

Google has also mentioned that interested buyers can save $50 on Fitbit Ace LTE and $20 on Ace LTE bands at the Google Store from November 21 through December 4 this holiday season. Additionally, if buying for siblings, you will get 50% off on the second Ace Pass annual plan, with a discount offer extending until January 31, 2025.