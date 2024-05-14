Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update out now for 23H2, 22H2 (KB5037771), and 21H2 (KB5037770)

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5036980 (released April 23, 2024). When you install this KB:

This update addresses an issue that might affect domain controllers (DC). NTLM authentication traffic might increase.

This update addresses an issue that might affect Virtual Secure Mode (VSM) scenarios. They might fail. These scenarios include VPN, Windows Hello, Credential Guard, and Key Guard.

This update addresses an issue that affects Server Message Block (SMB) clients. They fail to make SMB Multichannel connections. Because of this, file transfers are slow. This issue occurs after you install KB5036980 (April 23, 2024). In the Windows Event Log, Event ID 30826 appears for Microsoft-Windows-SMBClient/Connectivity.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the May 2024 Security Updates.