Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update out now for 23H2, 22H2 (KB5037771), and 21H2 (KB5037770)

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2. The 23H2 and 22H2 versions' update is delivered via KB5037771 while the 21H2 update is KB5037770. You will be on build versions 22621.3593, 22631.3593, and 22000.2960 respectively after applying the update.
Here's what's new:
23H2 and 22H2
Highlights
-
This update addresses a known issue that might cause your VPN connection to fail. This occurs after you install the update dated April 9, 2024, or later.
ImprovementsWindows 11, version 23H2
Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2.
This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:
-
This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.
-
No additional issues are documented for this release.Windows 11, version 22H2
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5036980 (released April 23, 2024). When you install this KB:
-
This update addresses an issue that might affect domain controllers (DC). NTLM authentication traffic might increase.
-
This update addresses an issue that might affect Virtual Secure Mode (VSM) scenarios. They might fail. These scenarios include VPN, Windows Hello, Credential Guard, and Key Guard.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects Server Message Block (SMB) clients. They fail to make SMB Multichannel connections. Because of this, file transfers are slow. This issue occurs after you install KB5036980 (April 23, 2024). In the Windows Event Log, Event ID 30826 appears for Microsoft-Windows-SMBClient/Connectivity.
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the May 2024 Security Updates.
Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22621.3522 and 22631.3522
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.
Known issues in this update
Applies to
Symptom
Workaround
All users
After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture.
When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings> Accounts > Your info, and then selecting Choose a file, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520.
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
21H2
Highlights
-
This update supports the currency change in Croatia from the kuna to the euro.
-
This update addresses an issue in that affects IE mode. It stops responding. This occurs if you press the left arrow key when an empty text box has focus and caret browsing is on.
-
This update addresses a known issue that might cause your VPN connection to fail. This occurs after you install the update dated April 9, 2024, or later.
Improvements
This security update includes improvements. When you install this KB:
-
This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.
-
This update includes quarterly changes to the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file, DriverSiPolicy.p7b. It adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects Active Directory. Bind requests to IPv6 addresses fail. This occurs when the requestor is not joined to a domain.
-
This update addresses an issue that might affect domain controllers (DC). NTLM authentication traffic might increase.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects Group Policy Folder Redirection in a multi-forest deployment. The issue stops you from choosing a group account from the target domain. Because of this, you cannot apply advanced folder redirection settings to that domain. This issue occurs when the target domain has a one-way trust with the domain of the admin user. This issue affects all Enhanced Security Admin Environment (ESAE), Hardened Forests (HF) or Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.
-
This update addresses an issue that might affect Virtual Secure Mode (VSM) scenarios. They might fail. These scenarios include VPN, Windows Hello, Credential Guard, and Key Guard.
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the May 2024 Security Updates.
Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22000.2958
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.
Known issues in this update
Applies to
Symptom
Workaround
All users
After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture.
When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings> Accounts > Your info, and then selecting Choose a file, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520.
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
These updates will be available from Windows Update and should install automatically in most cases. If you would like to download these updates for offline installation then you can get them from the Microsoft Catalog website. You can find the updates for 23H2 and 22H2 here and the update for 21H2 here.
