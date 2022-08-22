Windows 11 servicing build 25182.1010 (KB5017600) released to Dev channel

Microsoft has released an update for Windows 11 Build 25182, which was released to Windows Insiders last Wednesday. It comes in the form of Cumulative Update Build 25182.1010 (KB5017600) and contains nothing new, as it is designed to test their servicing pipeline.

The full announcement says:

We are starting to roll out Cumulative Update Build 25182.1010 (KB5017600). This update does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.

Hence, all the bug fixes and improvements that were announced with the earlier released build 25182 to the Dev Channel are carried over into this.

Interestingly, while there are no new changes made in this build, servicing test builds like these before have been known to break some features despite not adding any new features or containing fixes.

A small update for #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel. Build 25182.1010 is available. This update does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel. Details are available in the blog post: https://t.co/UciDzxbeW2 pic.twitter.com/hVPTdgOT8j — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) August 22, 2022

The official announcement can be found on Microsoft's website here.