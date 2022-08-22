Paradox announces 'Plazas & Promenades' expansion for Cities: Skylines

New Cities: Skylines expansions continue to steadily come out of Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order, even seven years after the city-builder's launch. Today's announcement was for the Plazas & Promenades expansion, which carries pedestrian-themed additions that cut down on noise and air pollution.

Using the expansion's new tools, those keen on making their cities greener and less car-heavy will be able to build pedestrian-only streets, removing cars from the equation. New policies for tweaking zones further are here too, including slow driving routes that limit vehicle speeds to 20 miles per hour (32.19 km/h), street music for boosting nearby citizen happiness, and a sugar ban for increasing average life spans. Of course, each change comes with its own downside that must be managed effectively.

At the same time, offices, high-density residential areas, and high-density commercial zones arrive as new district specializations, offering new building types with their own unique visual styles and gameplay effects. New city service buildings are here too, all aimed at increasing happiness values in pedestrian zones.

The Cities: Skylines - Plazas and Promenades expansion is coming to PC (Steam and Epic), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 with a $14.99 price tag. A release date was not shared today, but the expansion is marked as coming soon.