Windows 11 was announced one year ago today, what do you think of it so far?

Windows 11 was formally unveiled as the successor to Windows 10 exactly one year ago today on June 24, 2021. Although the OS received its first preview build on June 28, followed by staggered general availability on October 4 (or October 5, depending upon your timezone), it was June 24 on which Microsoft officially announced Windows 11 and explained some new features.

Although initial discussion surrounding Windows 11 was about the stringent hardware requirements, Microsoft did promise some new features including Android app support, a UI refresh - particularly when it comes to the Taskbar and the Start menu -, Snap Layouts, and other multitasking improvements.

We reviewed the launch version of Windows 11 as a complete package and were not entirely impressed by the OS or the need for it, considering its seemingly half-baked state and lapses in user experience (looking at you, Taskbar). Some of the things that Microsoft had announced on June 24 weren't even available in the launch version of the operating system, with the most notable omission being Android app support.

We also wrote a bunch of Closer Look pieces which dived into the user experience when it comes to most, if not all, features that Windows 11 offers and you can check out all of them here. This was in addition to our other editorial pieces about things that we love and hate about Windows 11, the excessive fragmentation of Insider channels, and lots more.

Needless to say, it's been a bumpy road for Windows 11, but it's not a complete failure that many had expected it to be either.

With the first feature update for Windows 11 on the horizon with version 22H2, Microsoft has been intent on adding new capabilities as well as restoring some which it removed. Of course, the company's job is far from done yet and it does face criticism about some of its practices when it comes to the OS, it's clear that Microsoft wants to (right some of) its wrongs with version 22H2 and future iterations of Windows 11.

Personally, I still stand by my review of the launch version of Windows 11 in which I awarded it a 6.5/10 with my conclusion being that the OS gives precedence to aesthetics over actual functionality, I think that I would probably bump it up to 7/10 with version 22H2. Windows 11 still hasn't become my daily driver because Windows 10 does almost everything that I need it to and better. The aesthetics of Windows 11 are nice but are ultimately not enough for me to consider upgrading. And that's fine. Given the similarities between Windows 10 and Windows 11's codebases, Microsoft is fine with both the operating systems co-existing until the former runs out of support, at least.

But that's enough about the history of Windows 11 and our views on it. We want to know, what do you think about Windows 11 based on your usage of it? Has it grown on you or do you think that it's just not good enough for your current needs? Has Microsoft delivered on its promises since formally unveiling Windows 11 one year ago today or do you think that the OS still needs a lot of work? Vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below too!