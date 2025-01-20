Windsurf Wave 2 now memorizes your preferred coding styles for its suggestion

At the end of last week, Codeium released Wave 2 of its Windsurf IDE. This update brings lots of notable features including web search, automated memories, and much more. To check whether you have received the Wave 2 update, see if you have version 1.2.1 installed.

With web results now included in Cascade, Windsurf's AI panel, developers can search the web for better results. You do this by prefacing your query with @web. That's not all, you can also use the @ with a specific URL for pulling in the latest API docs for an enterprise platform or the changelog of open source projects, as examples. Enterprise users connected to a corporate VPN can also use @url to access sites on your company network.

During Wave 1, Windsurf added explicit memories where developers could tell Cascade to remember specific things. With Wave 2, the AI will watch and learn how you code and add memories on the fly so that it can give you the best responses. Automated memories are rolling out to users now and if you want, you can still use explicit memories in conjunction with automated memories.

With Wave 2, Codeium is also making Windsurf better at executing programs by using the underlying IDE terminal shell. The company said this allows stuff like venv to run properly. By improving execution, Codeium is ensuring the AI can run more autonomously and safely.

Codeium said that these features build out the IDE's core features and lay the groundwork for further waves that are expected this year.

For those unaware, Codeium develops an extension for popular IDEs called Codeium which adds AI features. It also develops its own IDE, which we've been talking about here, called Windsurf. It comes with AI tools out of the box and offers a free tier and several paid tiers.