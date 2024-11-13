Xbox and IHOP fuel up for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with exclusive menu and prizes

To celebrate the upcoming highly anticipated release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on December 9, Microsoft Xbox has partnered with IHOP to create a custom breakfast spread.

From November 18, IHOP guests will be able to try the special Indiana Jones and the Great Circle-inspired menu. It includes the Fully Loaded French Toast and signature beverages like the "Explorer’s Caramel Apple Butter Hot Chocolate" and "Long-Lost Cookie Butter Milkshake."

IHOP guests can become International Bank of Pancakes members and upload their IHOP receipts to earn PanCoins. These PanCoins can then be redeemed for exclusive Xbox-themed prizes in the IHOP Stack Market. Prizes include full game downloads, exclusive merchandise, gaming accessories, one month of Game Pass Ultimate, and more.

Microsoft Xbox and IHOP have also created exclusive merchandise for the IHOP Stack Market. This includes a set of limited-edition collectible glasses that feature original artwork by Matt Taylor from Xbox and spotlight Xbox titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

In addition, IHOP will host Xbox-themed sweepstakes in the Stack Market, with prizes like custom IHOP-themed Xbox Series X consoles, in the coming months.

Yesterday, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game developer MachineGames published an extended gameplay video showcasing locations, combat, skills, and more. MachineGames is known for its attention to detail when creating game environments. You can check it out below.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game is launching on Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, and PC on December 9. Early access to the game starts on December 6. You can also play it on day one with Xbox Game Pass or pre-order it from the Microsoft Store for $69.99.

With delicious food, exclusive prizes, and exciting gameplay, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is shaping up to be a thrilling adventure.