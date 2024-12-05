Xbox announces Squid Game controllers, event, and Call of Duty content

Netflix and Xbox have announced that they have teamed up to bring the world of Squid Game into the lives of gamers as Season 2 approaches. The partnership includes special controllers, in-game integrations and a competitive gaming event.

A Limited Edition Squid Game Pink Guard Instinct Pro Controller for Xbox will be available only via Best Buy Drops (US only) and ScufGaming.com. In addition, Scuf Gaming designed a numbered, limited-edition "Game Over" controller inspired by the tracksuits of the players - numbered from 1 through 456.

Fans who arrive at the Squid Game: The Experience event in New York City this December 16, at 9 am ET, will be able to compete for one of the Game Over controllers— a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Nuketown tournament designed to challenge players across any platform to get the most kills in a five-minute free-for-all match.

A concurrent Twitch livestream hosted by Xbox will give players a chance to win a Game Over controller. Users worldwide can enter sweepstakes to win a six-foot-tall Young Hee gaming cabinet by following Xbox on X and retweeting the official sweepstakes tweet. The cabinet includes both special edition controllers, a Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8, the Xbox Series X console, an Xbox Wireless Controller, a ROG Ally X, and a 12-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Test your skills for a chance to win one of the coveted Game Over controllers at the Xbox and Squid Game event! To play, visit Squid Game: The Experience in NYC on December 16, 2024, at 9 am ET. Chosen participants will face off in a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Nuketown tournament, with the option to choose which platform they would like to play – from console, PC, or handheld.

Further integrating the Squid Game theme, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will feature upcoming in-game content related to the series. Details on this integration are expected to be announced on the official Call of Duty X account.