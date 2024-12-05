The Crew Motorfest, Rainbow Six Siege, and six games join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Following a one-week break, Microsoft is back with a new round of Free Play Days. To make up for the pause, eight games are available to Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate members this weekend. They are Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and The Crew Motorfest from Ubisoft, as well as Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker, DriftCE, Parcel Corps and MX vs ATV Legends.

Rainbow Six Siege just celebrated its ninth year of updates, even bringing a new Blackbeard as a part of its newest seasonal content update. The tactical shooter offers a 5v5 action set in highly destructible environments and unique characters wielding high-tech sci-fi gadgets. For racers, The Crew Motorfest offers to compete with others online on the Hawaiian islands of O'ahu and Maui. Other than cars, plane and boat racing is also a part of the title.

Both of these games are available for play until December 12 at 11:59 pm PT, offering an entire week of access.

From the standard weekend offers pile, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is a multiplayer fighting experience featuring characters from the popular anime and manga series. Next, DriftCE comes offering a drifting simulation experience that focuses on realistic driving physics and car customization options.

Meanwhile, Parcel Corps is also a racing experience, but this time, you take the role of a freelance bicycle messenger darting through roads, on walls, and up ramps to meet deadlines. Lastly, MX vs ATV is an off-road racing game that offers ATVs and motorcycles to take on tough environments against others.

Here are the games announced today for the promotion and their supported platforms:

Outside of the two Ubisoft games, the standard Free Play Days promotion will end on Sunday, December 8, at 11:59 pm PT.