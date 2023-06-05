Xbox confirms its showcase will not have "full CG trailers" from first-party studios

Less than a week is left on the counter before Microsoft takes to the stage to present the latest edition of the Xbox Games Showcase. As fan excitement brews, Xbox's VP of games marketing Aaron Greenberg took to twitter to confirm some elements regarding the show, and one of them was the lack of full CG trailers for first-party titles.

Publishers are known for showing off high budget cinematic trailers for its upcoming titles, even though their release dates may be years out and the footage will look nothing like the gameplay. According to Greenberg, every team under Xbox has chosen a different route this time.

"None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers," said Greenberg in a tweet replying to a fan question. "Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans."

Hopefully, the showcase will finally have gameplay of titles that previously only had fully CG reveals. This can include the Fable reboot from Playground, Obsidian's Avowed, the Perfect Dark reboot, and State of Decay 3, among others.

During the 2022 Xbox Showcase, Microsoft said that every trailer being shown was for a game that would release in the next 12 months. Unfortunately, not all titles managed to stick to that schedule. This time, Aaron Greenberg confirmed that the 12-month guarantee is being ditched altogether.

Moreover, fans looking to catch a glimpse of the new Fallout TV show, or the second season of Halo, at the presentation will be disappointed. "Can confirm there will be no movie or TV show trailers in our games show," added Greenberg.

The Xbox Games Showcase livestream will kick off on June 11, with a Starfield-dedicated piece airing right after it. The following week, another "Extended" Xbox presentation will be held with even more partner reveals as well as Xbox developer interviews. Head here to catch the airing times for the events.