Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members offered 3-month trial of Calm Premium

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to a new perk – three months of free access to Calm Premium, the sleep, meditation, and relaxation app. When members have used up their free trial, they will get 50% off the first year’s subscription too as long as they are new Calm Premium users.

Aside from offering free access to Calm Premium, Microsoft is working with Calm to offer two Xbox game-themed Soundscapes. In the first, you’ll hear “the sound of whirling waves of Sea of Thieves” and in the other, you’ll be able to “clear your mind to the ambient alien sounds of Zeta Halo from Halo Infinite.” Both are available to Calm users now.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can claim the perk through their Xbox console or through the Xbox app on Windows. You just need to ensure you claim it before March 7, 2023. Once you select the perk, you’ll be taken to the Calm website where you can make your account and begin your free trial.

Through Calm Premium, you’ll have access to more than 300 Sleep Stories to help you sleep, music tracks to help you focus or relax, and programmes to help meditate. Interestingly, the Sleep Stories are narrated by various people including LeBron James, Kelly Rowland, Matthew McConaughey, and more. If you have kids, there’s a section of the app called Calm Kids that includes nap stories, meditations, lullabies, and more.