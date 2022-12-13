Xbox Series S is down to just $239 for the holiday season

Here is your chance to buy the Xbox Series S for much less than usual. With the holiday season in full swing, Microsoft is allowing everybody to purchase its "younger" next-gen Xbox with a $60 discount. The Xbox Series S is now available for only $239, giving customers the ability to save some cash or spend it on games, controllers, subscriptions, or something else.

Xbox Series S - $239 | 20% off on Amazon US

The Xbox Series S is your entry-level ticket into the world of next-generation gaming. The console provides access to new games with beautiful visuals and fast loading times, albeit at a lower maximum resolution than its more expensive sibling. The Xbox Series S is perfect for those who need an affordable gaming machine for TVs with lower resolutions. It also supports games at 120FPS and backward compatibility with hundreds of games from three previous generations of Xbox.

Those willing to spend $239 on the Xbox Series S will receive the following:

The console itself

One Xbox Wireless Controller with two AA-sized batteries

One high-speed HDMI cable with 120Hz support

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.