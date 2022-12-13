Microsoft to discontinue Authenticator on Apple Watch in January 2023

Microsoft Authenticator is a great option for those who need a free cross-platform password manager and 2FA code generator. The app and its extensions are available on all mainstream platforms and browsers, but the company plans to pull the plug on one early next year. Microsoft's official documentation has revealed that the software giant will soon discontinue its Authenticator on the Apple Watch.

Microsoft says it decided to pull Authenticator off watchOS because of compatibility issues with the OS's security features. Starting January 2023, users will no longer have the option to install Microsoft Authenticator on the Apple Watch or use its features. Microsoft also clarifies that the decision to ditch watchOS will not affect the app on other platforms, and customers can continue using the service on Android, iOS, Chrome, Edge, etc.

In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won't be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch. We therefore recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch. This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices.

Microsoft Authenticator is not the first app from the software giant to leave one of Apple's operating systems. In October 2022, Microsoft removed its SwiftKey keyboard from the App Store. However, the app returned shortly with a big promise of new features and improvements. It looks like the Authenticator for the Apple Watch will not receive the same treatment as the underlying reason for abandoning the app is not something Microsoft can fix alone.

You can download Microsoft Authenticator from the App Store, Play Store, and Chrome Web Store.