Xbox Insiders can now change their subscription plans directly in the Xbox console

All of the members of the Xbox Insider Program got new updates this week. Among the bug fixes, the updates included a small but useful new feature for Xbox console owners.

Members in the Alpha, Alpha Skip-Ahead, Beta, Delta, and Omega Insider rings who use Xbox consoles now have a new option to manage their subscriptions:

Subscription Management Beginning today, we have enabled the option to change your plan or update the recurring billing status directly from your console. To get started, head to Settings > Account > Subscriptions.

This addition will likely make it much more convenient for people who want to change their subscription settings without the need to make the change via a PC web browser.

In addition, some members of the Xbox Insider Omega ring have an additional new feature to try out:

Game Pass Beginning today, a random subset of users will see an updated Game Pass app featuring a denser layout that maintains the design language of Home.

As usual, with Xbox Insider updates and new features, it may take a while for them to be released for all Xbox console owners.

Microsoft has been quite busy in the last few weeks, adding new Xbox features for members of its Insider program. In early May, Insiders got an update that added support for Xbox consoles to remember up to 10 Wi-Fi networks.

Later in May, another update for Insiders was released that allowed those Xbox console users to find special sales and discounts for games in the Microsoft Store.

More recently, some Insider members were able to get an update that will allow them to download updates for some Xbox games days before they are officially rolled out to all Xbox console owners. It's possible Microsoft could use the Xbox Games Showcase event on June 9 to reveal one or more of these features are now available for all Xbox owners.