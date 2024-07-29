Xbox Insiders with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 can get some new features

If you are a member of Microsoft's Xbox Insider testing program, and are also signed up for updates in the Alpha or Alpha Skip Ahead ring, the company will be rolling out a new update today for the Xbox Accessories app that will offer some new feature for two Xbox controllers.

Here are the relevant release notes for those updates:

Xbox Accessories App Users can now configure their Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controller buttons to enable toggle hold. Like Sticky Keys, this option is designed to assist users who may have difficulty holding down multiple keys simultaneously. To enable toggle hold, configure your controller in the Xbox Accessories app, select a profile to adjust or create a new one, choose the Edit button, then select the button you want to change.

This new feature will likely find its way to other Xbox Insider rings soon before it becomes generally available for those two Xbox controllers.

Microsoft is also allowing all Xbox Insider members who own an Xbox Series S or X console a way to try out an upcoming update for Hell Let Loose. a World War II FPS from Team 17. Here is the info for that update:

Join the preview today and Xbox Insiders will be able to use the console server browser! This will allow you to select and join any server you want from the Enlist menu. This means that you have more control over what maps you play and who you play with.

Xbox Insiders who have the game or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription can get the Hell Let Loose preview version by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app, then clicking on Previews, and then Hell Let Loose. They can then select Join, and they will be directed to download the new preview version