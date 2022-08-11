Xiaomi introduces CyberOne that can apparently detect human emotion

Xiaomi’s first humanoid robot, CyberOne, made its first appearance at a company event today. CEO Lei Jun did the honors. The company claims the robot to have improved vision and the ability to detect human emotion.

I was both nervous and thrilled to interact with him on stage. What did you think of his performance tonight? #CyberOne pic.twitter.com/Je1eXDYEGR — leijun (@leijun) August 11, 2022

The robot weighs 52 kg, has arms 168 cm long, and has a height of 177 cm. It can imitate human movements due to its 0.5ms real-time response speed per degree of freedom in motion; it has up to 21 degrees of freedom.

According to the press release, the robot is equipped with advanced arms and legs which depend on joint motors. CyberOne comes with an upper limb joint motor with a torque – the rotational force – of up to 30 Nm even though it weighs 500 g. Xiaomi states, “The hip joint motor is similarly capable of an instantaneous peak torque of up to 300 Nm.”

Furthermore, CyberOne comprises bi-pedal motion balancing, controlled by a self-manufactured algorithm, which allows the robot to hold commodities weighing up to 1.5 kg in one hand. Xiaomi claims CyberOne can detect human emotion and create 3-D reconstructions of its surroundings. It also has the “Mi-Sense depth vision module” integrated with an AI interaction algorithm. Since the robot can analyze its surroundings, the company argues that CyberOne can detect emotions of happiness and sadness, and can even comfort the individual when they're sad.

The company stated,

“In order to communicate with the world, CyberOne is equipped with a self-developed MiAI environment semantics recognition engine and a MiAI vocal emotion identification engine, enabling it to recognize 85 types of environmental sounds and 45 classifications of human emotion.”

Lei Jun expressed his confidence in the robot and said,

"With AI at its core and a full-size humanoid frame as its vessel, this is an exploration of possibilities of Xiaomi's future technological ecosystem and a new breakthrough for the company."

CyberOne is now a part of Xiaomi’s cyber series that includes last year’s Cyberdog, which marked Xiaomi’s entrance into the world of quadruped robotics.