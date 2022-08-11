Xiaomi unveils its new foldable flagship, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

Xiaomi has unveiled its new Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, just one day after Samsung showed off its Galaxy Z Fold4. While the Fold4 was shown off first, Xiaomi’s new device will begin shipping a whole ten days earlier on August 16. Unfortunately for international Xiaomi fans, it looks like this model will be arriving in China first, and it didn’t say when or if it would launch elsewhere.

There will be three versions of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, the 12 GB + 256 GB model will cost 8,999 yuan, the 12 GB + 512 GB model will cost 9,999 yuan, and the 12 GB + 1 TB model costs 11,699 yuan. In addition to the memory and storage options, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 will be available in two colours, Black and Gold.

The full specs for the device are as follows:

Design Dimensions:

- Folded: 161.6mm x 73.9mm x 11.2mm¹

- Unfolded: 161.6mm x 144.7mm x 5.4mm¹

Weight: 262g¹

Colors: Black, Gold

Xiaomi-developed Micro Waterdrop Hinge

- Custom hinge mechanism

- Durable MIM alloy

- Weldless unibody technology

- Carbon fiber dual hinge plates

- Recessed center structure

- Compact layered design Display Outer display

6.56″ AMOLED Display

- Samsung E5 material

- 2,520x1,080

- HBM 1,000 nits (typ)

- Contrast ratio: 8,000,000:1(typ)

- 10-bit color depth, P3 color gamut, JNCD≈0.29, delta E ≈ 0.34

- Dolby Vision®, HDR 10+ support

- 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™

Inner display

8.02″ Eco² OLED Display

- 120Hz LTPO 2.0

- 2160x1914

- POL-LESS display technology

- Contrast ratio: 8,000,000:1 (typ)

- 10-bit color depth, P3 color gamut, JNCD≈0.29, delta E ≈ 0.34

- Dolby Vision®, HDR 10+ support

Flexible Ultra Thin Glass Imaging System 50MP wide angle camera

- IMX766

- 1/1.56” sensor size, 2.0 μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel

- f/1.8, 7P lens, SMA actuators for OIS

13MP ultra-wide angle camera

- 15mm focal length equivalent, 123° FOV, f/2.4, 5P lens

8MP telephoto camera

- 2x optical zoom

- 45mm focal length equivalent, f/2.6

20MP front camera

Xiaomi AI Image Solution Performance Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1

- 4nm power-efficient manufacturing process, up to 3.2GHz

LPDDR5 (6400Mbps) + UFS 3.1 storage

High performance cooling system Charging System 4,500mAh battery

67W wired turbo charging Audio Symmetrical dual speakers

SOUND BY Harman Kardon

Dolby Atmos®

Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless Connectivity Multifunctional NFC, IR Blaster Operating System MIUI Fold 13 based on Android 12 Storage Variants 12 GB+256 GB

12 GB+512 GB

12 GB+1 TB

With the base model coming in at roughly $1,340, it makes the device cheaper than its blatant competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold4, which costs $1,799 in the United States. People opting for Samsung’s device, however, can knock up to a $1,000 off the price if they trade in eligible devices for, so those people the Fold4 may still be cheaper.