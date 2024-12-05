You can now undo device backup in Google Photos

Google Photos has introduced a new feature that gives users more control over their backed-up content. The "Undo device backup" feature allows you to remove photos and videos from your Google Photos without affecting other backups.

Previously, if a user wanted to remove photos or videos from their Google Photos backup, they had to disable backup entirely for that device, which could be inconvenient, especially for those who want to selectively manage their cloud storage. To access the "Undo device backup" feature:

Open the Google Photos app. At the top, tap your Profile picture or Initial and then Google Photos settings, and then Backup. To view the off-screen items below, scroll. Tap Undo backup for this device. Next to “I understand my photos and videos from this device will be deleted from Google Photos,” check the box. Tap Delete Google Photos backup.

Note that this feature only removes the photos and videos from your Google Photos backup, not from your device's storage. Therefore, if you want to permanently delete the photos and videos from your device, you'll need to do so separately. Additionally, after using the "Undo device backup" feature, automatic backup will be turned off for that device. To re-enable automatic backup, you will need to manually turn it back on in the Google Photos settings.

Currently, the "Undo device backup" setting is rolling out to Google Photos for iOS users. While an exact date for Android release isn't available yet, Google confirmed it's "coming soon." So, you can expect to see the new feature in your Google Photos app in the coming weeks.