Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 goes gold, will now launch a week early

Earlier in August, Kingdom Come: Deliverance series maker Warhorse Studios announced that the latest entry in the series will no longer meet its 2024 launch window. It promptly pushed the release date of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to February 11, 2025. Today, the studio announced another release date adjustment, but this time it is bringing the launch date forward.

As shared on an update post on its social media channels, Warhorse Studios revealed that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now releasing on February 4, 2025, letting players jump into the medieval RPG a whole week early. As for why it made the change, the studio said that it's so that players can "start 2025 with the best game there is".

Big news: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will arrive at your homes on FEBRUARY 4TH 2025!⚔️



With the release date pushing one week forward, we have a bunch of more exciting news coming in the following days.



Brand new Story trailer drops Tomorrow on December 5.



PC and Console… pic.twitter.com/hfBrQZJyjS — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) December 4, 2024

Alongside the release date change, the studio also revealed that the game has gone gold, meaning the release product is ready for shipping. It will still be doing bug fixing till the February release date is reached, so expect a comprehensive day-one update to land on the day of launch.

Warhorse will have a story trailer land tomorrow, December 5, with another major look at the campaign. It will be accompanied by the official PC system requirements as well, finally giving players on the platform a look at what sort of rig they will require to run the game smoothly.

At the same time, the studio confirmed that Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be shipping with Performance and Quality modes, with more details on these modes and frame rate targets coming tomorrow as well. PlayStation 5 Pro support has been confirmed too, available right at launch.

In a recent update, Warhorse also clarified that the PC version of the game will not ship with any sort of digital rights management (DRM) technologies, dispelling reports of the game shipping with Denuvo. Moreover, Steam wishlists for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has now surpassed one million, a major milestone that the studio hopes to translate into sales as the game launches.