YouTube Music adds a new shareable personal radio feature

YouTube Music is getting a new personalized radio feature that sits on your profile and channel. This personal radio can be shared via a link with anyone, and they can add it to their library. The personal radio playlist is likely updated daily to reflect your current listening habits.

So, if you are listening to more rock than before, your radio will show songs per your taste in the playlist. According to Reddit user Rolan_Albarico (via 9To5Google), the YouTube Music personal radio is pinned to your profile.

Back in 2023, YouTube Music introduced profiles, which the users can set to public or private. In profiles, users could also highlight their top songs, artists, playlists, and more. Now, YouTube Music is adding a shareable personal radio.

The feature is reportedly rolling out in stages and will take time to become available to everyone. Once the feature becomes available, you can head over to your profile > Settings > Privacy & location > Channel settings, turn on "Enable public stats" or "Enable public personal radio," then press Enable to confirm sharing your YouTube Music personal radio.

image by 9To5Google

YouTube Music's personal radio feature is about you and highlights your taste. It is based on your listening history, creating a music stream that you are currently hooked on, allowing you to share it with others with similar tastes.

According to YouTube, once you have enabled your stats or personal radio, anyone with the link will be able to access it. Moreover, your stats and personal radio will be visible on your profile for up to 2 years, unless you choose to hide them. Any changes to your watch history will be reflected in your stats.

YouTube Music has introduced some handy new features lately. Recently, it added a feature that lets you find a song by playing, singing, or humming it. The results page displays the cover art, name of the song, artist, album, year, and download status, and also lets you play or save it to your library.