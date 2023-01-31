The Lenovo ThinkSmart View Plus is a standalone Microsoft Teams 27-inch display

As more and more workers accomplish their tasks at home, the need for online communication becomes even more important. Today, Lenovo announced plans to release the ThinkSmart View Plus. This will be a standalone 27-inch display that's made specifically for Microsoft Teams.

Workers with the display will be able to join Microsoft Teams chat and use Teams calendar and files features. The display will have an integrated Qualcomm QCS8265 chipset for use on its own. It can also be connected to a PC for use as a standard monitor or for screen-sharing content between the display and the PC.

The ThinkSmart View Plus will also support hotdesking. The display can be used in a flexible workplace, where users can access it to join a Microsoft Teams meeting or chat. When a person leaves the workplace, the monitor can delete their personal account for better security.

The display supports multi-touch and will include a stylus pen and a whiteboard application for writing and sharing notes within a Teams meeting. It also includes a 4K IRGB camera and its own soundbar with two speakers and four microphones. It will go on sale sometime in mid-2023 for $2,345.

Lenovo also revealed that the previously announced ThinkSmart One soundbar will go on sale worldwide in February for $2,899. This soundbar is made for small and medium meeting rooms and comes with two 15-Watt speakers, its own camera, an Intel 11th Gen Core processor, and eight microphones. It supports both Microsoft Teams and Zoom for remote video conferencing. A second version of the speaker, which will come with its own IP controller display, will go on sale in the first quarter of 2023 for $3,100.