Mac mini M4 is exciting, but GEEKOM mini PCs are more sensible options

The tech world is excited about the release of the new Apple Mac mini, which comes with an all-new compact design, a powerful Apple M4 processor and 16GB of memory as the new standard on the base model. But before rushing to join the line of Mac mini buyers, you should know there are potentially better options for you out there.

GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company having been in the PC industry for more than 20 years, has a much more diverse lineup of mini PCs than Apple does. Their products range from affordable offerings designed for home and office computing tasks, to high-end models with the most premium design and top-of-the-line hardware.

For those who only need a computer to handle everyday basics, spending $199 on a GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite with a power-efficient Intel N100 processor obviously makes more sense than putting in $599 for a base model of the Mac mini. For those looking for more oomph, GEEKOM also has many powerhouse mini PCs on offer. For instance, the Mini IT13 with an Intel Core i9-13900H chip is ideal for complex business workflows and multitasking, while the GT1 Mega, which rocks an Intel Core U9-185H processor with 16 CPU cores, a versatile Intel Arc Graphics iGPU, and an Intel AI Boost NPU, makes a perfect PC for content creation.

There’s also the GEEKOM A8! With a Ryzen 9 8945HS processor that features eight powerful Zen 4 CPU cores, a Radeon 780M iGPU, and Ryzen AI Engine NPU, the mini PC is great for gaming and other heavy duties! You can get one of these GEEKOM mini PCs with 32GB RAM and 2TB storage for under $1,000, but a Mac mini with the same amount of RAM and storage will cost you at least $1,799!

Apple’s carbon neutral pledge is appealing to many environmentally conscious tech fans, but you should know that GEEKOM is also one of the pioneers to commit to sustainable development. The company made “Green Mini PC Global Leader” its brand slogan in 2023 and has been taking solid steps to cut down carbon emissions since then.

As Black Friday 2024 is now underway, GEEKOM is ready to offer lots of special deals on Amazon and its official website, you may want to check it out when the day comes.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.