SanDisk finally drops price of Gen4 NVMe Extreme SSD enough to make it worth buying

If you are looking for an internal SSD for your new PC or looking to upgrade your old one, you can have a look at SanDisk's Extreme M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD that is finally at a price that is worth buying and may not be deemed as over-priced (buying link towards the end of the article).

The drive has been falling in price for the last few months indicating that buyers have not been happy or willing to purchase the SSD at the price SanDisk (now a subsidiary of Western Digital) had been offering.

The rated read/ write sequential speeds and random throughputs of the SanDisk Extreme NVMe SSDs are given below:

Sequential Read Speed : 1TB: 5,150 MB/s | 2TB: 5,150 MB/s

: 1TB: 5,150 MB/s | 2TB: 5,150 MB/s Sequential Write Speed : 1TB: 4,900 MB/s | 2TB: 4,850 MB/s

: 1TB: 4,900 MB/s | 2TB: 4,850 MB/s Random Write : 1TB: 800K IOPS | 2TB: 800K IOPS

: 1TB: 800K IOPS | 2TB: 800K IOPS Random Read: 1TB: 740K IOPS | 2TB: 650K IOPS

SanDisk does not disclose whether this particular model of SSD packs DRAM cache or not, neither does the spec sheet say if it has Host Memory Buffer (HMB). However, most modern Gen4 SSDs do have one or the other unless they are from a relatively small brand.

Speaking of caches, the Extreme NVMe drive does feature WD's in-house nCache 4.0 SLC caching technology. The SSD is equipped with TLC NAND and has an endurance rating of 600 and 1200 TBW (terabytes written) for 1TB and 2TB respectively.

