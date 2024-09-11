The Crew 2 is in the top 5 best selling games on Steam thanks to its $1 sale

Earlier this week, Ubisoft announced it would be selling the 2018 open-world racing game The Crew 2 for just $1 for a limited time. That massive discount has caused the eight-year-old game to hit the top five sales charts for its PC Steam version.

According to Steam's global sales list, The Crew 2 is, as of this writing, the fifth best-selling game in terms of revenue on the service. If that is indeed the case, the game must be selling a ton of digital copies to hit that mark.

Not only that but according to SteamDB, The Crew 2 has blown away its own Steam online concurrent player count since its 2018 launch. Earlier today, it hit a new all-time peak of 25,450 online players. That's much higher than the previous records, which were set during a "free week" or "free weekend" promotion from Ubisoft.

In addition to the $1 sales promotion for the game itself, people who own The Crew 2 can add four more cars to their lineup for one in-game "Crew Credit" each:

Mustang Shelby GT500 Road Force One

Frauscher 1414 Demon

Slick 360HP

Porsche 959 Raid

Both the $1 sale and the Crew Credit discount for the cars will end for The Crew 2 on September 24.

Ubisoft also announced this week that both The Crew 2 and the current game in the series, The Crew Motorfest, will be getting updates sometime in the near future that will add offline modes for those games. This will hopefully help those titles avoid the fate of the first game in The Crew franchise. Launched in 2013, Ubisoft delisted the game from digital stores in December 2023 and shut down the online servers in March 2024, making people who own the game unable to play it.