Samsung M7 smart monitor hits new low prce with $100 discount on Amazon

If you're looking for a new monitor from a quality brand, check out the 32-inch Samsung M7 (M70D) smart monitor on Amazon. Currently, it's discounted down to its lowest-ever price thanks to a 25% discount, which saves you $100.

Before moving on to the specs, it's worth pointing out that the M70D is an Amazon Choice product. This means that the price and reviews are great, and it's ready to ship immediately. It is currently rated 4.0 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on 60 ratings.

The Samsung M70D features a 4K Ultra HD display, which should make it excellent for playing games and watching the latest movies. Unlike your typical monitor, this is a smart monitor, which means that it comes with the Samsung Gaming Hub, so you can play games from gaming streaming platforms directly on the monitor.

In addition, you can stream TV and movies directly from the monitor or head over to Samsung TV Plus to watch live TV channels and on-demand content for free. These built-in services are great if you just want to put something on quickly without booting your computer.

Another nice thing about this monitor is its remote. It includes solar charging on the back, which eliminates the need for disposable batteries, making it a greener and more convenient choice.

Regarding connectivity, this monitor comes with three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and two HDMI ports. It also includes tools for low-vision users so they can see and use the screen more easily. Tools include screen magnification, color switching, and audio descriptions.

